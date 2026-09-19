Rossell Techsys to raise Rs 300 crore from SBI Mutual Fund, SBI Optimal Equity Fund

Rossell Techsys said that its board approved a proposal for the issuance of 25.72 lakh fully paid-up equity shares for a total consideration of Rs 299.99 crore, on a private placement basis, to SBI Mutual Fund & SBI Optimal Equity Fund.

The said shares would be issued at a price of Rs 1,166 per equity share, which includes a premium of Rs 1,164 per equity share.

SBI Mutual Fund would be allotted 23,15,609 shares (equivalent to 5.75% stake) while SBI Optimal Equity Fund will receive 23,15,609 shares (equivalent to 0.64% stake) of Rossell Techsys.

The company has convened an extraordinary general meeting on Thursday, 15 October 2026, to seek approval of the shareholders in respect of the aforesaid proposal of fund raising, as required.