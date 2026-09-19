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Rossell Techsys to raise Rs 300 crore from SBI Mutual Fund, SBI Optimal Equity Fund

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Last Updated : Sep 19 2026 | 1:04 PM IST
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Rossell Techsys said that its board approved a proposal for the issuance of 25.72 lakh fully paid-up equity shares for a total consideration of Rs 299.99 crore, on a private placement basis, to SBI Mutual Fund & SBI Optimal Equity Fund.

The said shares would be issued at a price of Rs 1,166 per equity share, which includes a premium of Rs 1,164 per equity share.

SBI Mutual Fund would be allotted 23,15,609 shares (equivalent to 5.75% stake) while SBI Optimal Equity Fund will receive 23,15,609 shares (equivalent to 0.64% stake) of Rossell Techsys.

The company has convened an extraordinary general meeting on Thursday, 15 October 2026, to seek approval of the shareholders in respect of the aforesaid proposal of fund raising, as required.

Rossell Techsys specialises in end-to-end design, custom engineering, manufacturing, and lifecycle support for the aerospace, defense and adjacent industries.

The company had reported 116.36% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 7.14 crore on a 77.09% rise in revenue to Rs 154.46 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

The scrip advanced 1.04% to end at Rs 1372.10 on the BSE on Friday.

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First Published: Sep 19 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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