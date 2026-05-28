Roto Pumps consolidated net profit declines 55.48% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.92% to Rs 81.30 crore

Net profit of Roto Pumps declined 55.48% to Rs 5.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.92% to Rs 81.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 78.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.75% to Rs 24.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 33.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.14% to Rs 284.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 293.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.