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Roto Pumps consolidated net profit declines 55.48% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:25 AM IST
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Sales rise 2.92% to Rs 81.30 crore

Net profit of Roto Pumps declined 55.48% to Rs 5.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.92% to Rs 81.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 78.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.75% to Rs 24.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 33.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.14% to Rs 284.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 293.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales81.3078.99 3 284.65293.87 -3 OPM %15.7325.65 -18.1321.42 - PBDT12.4519.88 -37 53.3162.50 -15 PBT8.4315.24 -45 36.7643.96 -16 NP5.7312.87 -55 24.7633.80 -27

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:25 AM IST

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