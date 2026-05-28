Roto Pumps reported a 55.47% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 5.73 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026, compared with Rs 12.87 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose 2.92% year-on-year to Rs 81.30 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 44.68% to Rs 8.43 crore during the quarter from Rs 15.24 crore reported in Q4 FY25.

For the full financial year FY26, the company reported a 26.74% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 24.76 crore. Revenue from operations declined 3.13% year-on-year to Rs 284.65 crore in FY26 compared with FY25.