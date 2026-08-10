Roto Pumps added 1.30% to Rs 68.35 after the company reported a 46.82% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 9.25 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026, compared with Rs 6.30 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations increased 14.75% YoY to Rs 75.60 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Total expenses rose 13.14% YoY to Rs 65 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 57.45 crore in Q1 FY26. The cost of materials consumed increased 15.99% to Rs 24.59 crore, while finance costs declined 14.89% to Rs 0.80 crore. Employee benefit expenses rose 12.68% to Rs 22.66 crore during the quarter.