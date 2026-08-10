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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Roto Pumps rises after Q1 PAT climbs 47% YoY to Rs 9 crore

Roto Pumps added 1.30% to Rs 68.35 after the company reported a 46.82% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 9.25 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026, compared with Rs 6.30 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations increased 14.75% YoY to Rs 75.60 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Total expenses rose 13.14% YoY to Rs 65 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 57.45 crore in Q1 FY26. The cost of materials consumed increased 15.99% to Rs 24.59 crore, while finance costs declined 14.89% to Rs 0.80 crore. Employee benefit expenses rose 12.68% to Rs 22.66 crore during the quarter.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 14.76% YoY to Rs 12.44 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 10.84 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Roto Pumps is engaged in the manufacturing of progressive cavity pumps used in dewatering in mines and various industrial applications.

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 10:33 AM IST

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