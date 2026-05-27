Rotographics (India) standalone net profit declines 58.82% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 943.21% to Rs 8.45 crore

Net profit of Rotographics (India) declined 58.82% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 943.21% to Rs 8.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 700.00% to Rs 0.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4988.89% to Rs 41.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.