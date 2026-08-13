Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to buyN Chandrasekaran ResignsEPFO News RulesGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group Stocks TodayIndia's July Retail InflationGoogle Pixel 11 Series Launch
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rotographics (India) standalone net profit rises 125.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Rotographics (India) standalone net profit rises 125.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:10 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 37.68% to Rs 14.36 crore

Net profit of Rotographics (India) rose 125.00% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 37.68% to Rs 14.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales14.3610.43 38 OPM %1.110.29 -PBDT0.670.27 148 PBT0.610.27 126 NP0.450.20 125

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Coral India Finance & Housing standalone net profit declines 8.32% in the June 2026 quarter

Tirupati Foam standalone net profit rises 61.90% in the June 2026 quarter

June Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Auto Pins (India) standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Marg Techno-Projects standalone net profit rises 1175.00% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Next Story