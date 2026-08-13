Rotographics (India) standalone net profit rises 125.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 37.68% to Rs 14.36 crore

Net profit of Rotographics (India) rose 125.00% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 37.68% to Rs 14.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.14.3610.431.110.290.670.270.610.270.450.20

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