Rotographics (India) standalone net profit rises 125.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 37.68% to Rs 14.36 croreNet profit of Rotographics (India) rose 125.00% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 37.68% to Rs 14.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales14.3610.43 38 OPM %1.110.29 -PBDT0.670.27 148 PBT0.610.27 126 NP0.450.20 125
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