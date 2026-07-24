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Route Mobile consolidated net profit rises 17.67% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
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Sales rise 9.58% to Rs 1151.51 crore

Net profit of Route Mobile rose 17.67% to Rs 62.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 53.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.58% to Rs 1151.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1050.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1151.511050.83 10 OPM %9.168.94 -PBDT115.1899.05 16 PBT91.4776.57 19 NP62.6153.21 18

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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