Route Mobile consolidated net profit rises 17.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.58% to Rs 1151.51 crore

Net profit of Route Mobile rose 17.67% to Rs 62.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 53.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.58% to Rs 1151.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1050.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1151.511050.839.168.94115.1899.0591.4776.5762.6153.21

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