Route Mobile consolidated net profit rises 17.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.58% to Rs 1151.51 croreNet profit of Route Mobile rose 17.67% to Rs 62.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 53.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.58% to Rs 1151.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1050.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1151.511050.83 10 OPM %9.168.94 -PBDT115.1899.05 16 PBT91.4776.57 19 NP62.6153.21 18
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