Route Mobile consolidated net profit rises 93.21% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 3.75% to Rs 1130.90 crore

Net profit of Route Mobile rose 93.21% to Rs 109.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 56.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.75% to Rs 1130.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1175.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 25.04% to Rs 239.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 318.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.66% to Rs 4408.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4575.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.