Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Royal Cushion Vinyl Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Royal Cushion Vinyl Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 5:52 PM IST
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Sales decline 21.65% to Rs 11.76 crore

Net loss of Royal Cushion Vinyl Products reported to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 4.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 21.65% to Rs 11.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 7.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 2.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 12.49% to Rs 55.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 63.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales11.7615.01 -22 55.9363.91 -12 OPM %-25.43-12.72 --15.47-6.01 - PBDT-0.045.18 PL -6.793.39 PL PBT-0.424.91 PL -7.942.40 PL NP-0.424.82 PL -7.942.29 PL

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

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