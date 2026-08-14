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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Royal Cushion Vinyl Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.13 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Royal Cushion Vinyl Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.13 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:16 AM IST
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Sales decline 34.58% to Rs 8.25 crore

Net Loss of Royal Cushion Vinyl Products reported to Rs 5.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 34.58% to Rs 8.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales8.2512.61 -35 OPM %-39.64-16.73 -PBDT-4.86-0.16 -2938 PBT-5.13-0.42 -1121 NP-5.13-0.42 -1121

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

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