Royal Enfield introduces The 2026 Classic 350 'Signature White' edition

Royal Enfield, the global leader in the mid-size motorcycle segment (250cc-750cc), has introduced the 2026 Classic 350 'Signature White' edition today.

Designed to make every ride more effortless, the 2026 Signature White Classic 350 features many rider-focussed feature enhancements:

Premium brown touring seats for rider and pillion. Sports an artistic visual treatment including a new Classic logo unit on the side panel and stencil-style decal on the fuel tank and RE badge on both sides. Equipped with an Assist and Slipper Clutch and adjustable clutch and brake levers, offering lighter and convenient clutch action for smoother and more effortless operation, particularly during everyday city commutes and long-distance rides. Equipped with a USB Type-C Fast Charging port and Tripper Pod as standard, enabling riders to conveniently charge compatible smartphones and devices while on the move, while the Tripper Pod provides turn-by-turn navigation for a more seamless riding experience.

The Classic 350 Signature White will be offered as one of the top-end variants of the Classic 350, alongside the Emerald Green Edition. It will be available from today at all authorised Royal Enfield stores, with prices starting at Rs 2,24,275 (ex-showroom, Chennai).