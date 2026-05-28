Royal Enfield launches its iconic motorcycle 'Bullet 650cc' in India

Royal Enfield announced the launch of its iconic motorcycle Bullet' in its powerful 650cc avatar in India, opening an exhilarating new chapter in its journey of over nine decades.

First introduced in 1932, the Bullet is a cultural mainstay. The world's longest-running motorcycle in continuous production, it is currently in its 94th year of a resilient journey, carving a special spot in the motorcycling world across generations. Its unmistakable silhouette, upright stance and iconic thump have become shorthand for authentic motorcycling.

Speaking about the Bullet 650, B Govindarajan, Managing Director - Eicher Motors and CEO - Royal Enfield, said: For over nine decades, the Bullet has stood as a symbol of authenticity, resilience, and unmistakable character defining Royal Enfield's philosophy of Pure Motorcycling. With the all-new Royal Enfield Bullet 650, our approach was not to reinterpret the Bullet, but to elevate it with modernity and authenticity. Every element from its proportions and silhouette to its stance and detailing has been carefully evolved to retain the pure essence and character of the iconic machine, while seamlessly integrating the power and refinement of the parallel twin 650cc platform. The interest since its global showcase at EICMA 2025 reaffirms how deeply the motorcycle resonates with the riders across the globe, proving it is the original icon of the motorcycling universe.