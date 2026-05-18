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Royal Enfield plans Rs 2,500 cr greenfield manufacturing facility at Tada, Andhra Pradesh

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Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 7:04 PM IST
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Royal Enfield is set to secure a land parcel for a new greenfield manufacturing facility in Tada (Tirupati), Andhra Pradesh. The company plans to invest approximately Rs 2,500 crore for the greenfield expansion.

Subject to approval by the company's board, the project will be implemented in a phased manner, calibrated to future demand and market conditions.

Currently, the company has a capacity of around 14.6 Lakh motorcycles per year, which is close to full utilisation. In February 2026, Royal Enfield announced a Rs 958 crores investment for capacity expansion in Cheyyar Tamil Nadu which will increase the total capacity to 20 lakh units.

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First Published: May 18 2026 | 7:04 PM IST

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