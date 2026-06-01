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Royal India Corporation consolidated net profit rises 330.64% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:12 AM IST
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Sales decline 99.29% to Rs 0.50 crore

Net profit of Royal India Corporation rose 330.64% to Rs 46.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 99.29% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 70.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 383.38% to Rs 52.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 78.84% to Rs 46.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 220.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.5070.22 -99 46.55220.02 -79 OPM %-626.008.17 -1.465.78 - PBDT71.2011.56 516 76.6711.50 567 PBT71.1111.56 515 76.5311.48 567 NP46.9410.90 331 52.3510.83 383

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:12 AM IST

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