Royal India Corporation consolidated net profit rises 330.64% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 99.29% to Rs 0.50 crore

Net profit of Royal India Corporation rose 330.64% to Rs 46.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 99.29% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 70.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 383.38% to Rs 52.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 78.84% to Rs 46.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 220.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.