Royal India Corporation standalone net profit declines 30.75% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 92.61% to Rs 3.08 crore

Net profit of Royal India Corporation declined 30.75% to Rs 2.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 92.61% to Rs 3.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 41.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3.0841.6739.618.542.243.232.233.222.233.22

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