Royal India Corporation standalone net profit declines 30.75% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 92.61% to Rs 3.08 croreNet profit of Royal India Corporation declined 30.75% to Rs 2.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 92.61% to Rs 3.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 41.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3.0841.67 -93 OPM %39.618.54 -PBDT2.243.23 -31 PBT2.233.22 -31 NP2.233.22 -31
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