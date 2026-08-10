Royal Jordanian Airlines selects Ramco's next-gen aviation software

Ramco Systems FZ - LLC, a subsidiary of Ramco Systems, announced that Royal Jordanian Airlines, the National carrier of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, has selected Ramco's next-generation Aviation Software to support its next phase of growth, following a comprehensive evaluation of global aviation software solutions.

With modules for Engineering and CAMO, Maintenance - Line, Hangar and Shop, Supply Chain Management, Safety, Quality and Compliance and MRO and Part Sales, Ramco Aviation Software provides Royal Jordanian with a single, unified digital platform that will enhance operational efficiency and ensure control and compliance through centralized technical documentation and audit-ready reporting. Ramco will also provide its digital enablers including digital task cards, mobility and dashboards, tailored to Royal Jordanian's operations that will enhance agility through real-time visibility and enable paperless operations. Ramco Aviation Software will integrate seamlessly with Royal Jordanian's existing IT landscape, ensuring a seamless flow of data across all functions.