Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsLenskart Market CapNCDC Amendment Bill 2026Q1 Results TodayJharkhand protest Day 17RBI New Rule on Loan RecoveryOpen-Weight ModelsHindustan Copper Q1 resultsVB-G RAM G
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Royal Jordanian Airlines selects Ramco's next-gen aviation software

Royal Jordanian Airlines selects Ramco's next-gen aviation software

Image
Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 7:31 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Ramco Systems FZ - LLC, a subsidiary of Ramco Systems, announced that Royal Jordanian Airlines, the National carrier of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, has selected Ramco's next-generation Aviation Software to support its next phase of growth, following a comprehensive evaluation of global aviation software solutions.

With modules for Engineering and CAMO, Maintenance - Line, Hangar and Shop, Supply Chain Management, Safety, Quality and Compliance and MRO and Part Sales, Ramco Aviation Software provides Royal Jordanian with a single, unified digital platform that will enhance operational efficiency and ensure control and compliance through centralized technical documentation and audit-ready reporting. Ramco will also provide its digital enablers including digital task cards, mobility and dashboards, tailored to Royal Jordanian's operations that will enhance agility through real-time visibility and enable paperless operations. Ramco Aviation Software will integrate seamlessly with Royal Jordanian's existing IT landscape, ensuring a seamless flow of data across all functions.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bajel Projects bags two transmission projects

Thomas Cook inaugurates new outlet at Nikol, Ahmedabad

JSW Steel crude steel product up 3% to 24.02 lakh tonnes in Jul'26

Unemployment rate in urban areas remained stable in June quarter

Jupiter Wagons wins two BESS project from WBSEDCL

First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 7:31 PM IST

Next Story