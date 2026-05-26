Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Royal Orchid Hotels consolidated net profit declines 39.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Royal Orchid Hotels consolidated net profit declines 39.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 9:10 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 30.47% to Rs 113.17 crore

Net profit of Royal Orchid Hotels declined 39.57% to Rs 7.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.47% to Rs 113.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 86.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 31.88% to Rs 32.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 47.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.25% to Rs 384.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 319.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales113.1786.74 30 384.15319.47 20 OPM %22.5922.98 -23.0022.87 - PBDT18.2421.49 -15 71.8180.21 -10 PBT6.8316.43 -58 36.2159.48 -39 NP7.9413.14 -40 32.1847.24 -32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Container Corporation Of India consolidated net profit declines 12.39% in the March 2026 quarter

Ekansh Concepts reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.72 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Suprajit Engineering consolidated net profit rises 161.05% in the March 2026 quarter

Asian Star Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.40 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility consolidated net profit rises 94.55% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story