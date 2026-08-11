Royal Orchid Hotels consolidated net profit declines 41.32% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 36.11% to Rs 107.21 croreNet profit of Royal Orchid Hotels declined 41.32% to Rs 6.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 36.11% to Rs 107.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 78.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales107.2178.77 36 OPM %23.7324.93 -PBDT19.7119.73 0 PBT8.1814.60 -44 NP6.4210.94 -41
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content