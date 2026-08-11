Royal Orchid Hotels consolidated net profit declines 41.32% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 36.11% to Rs 107.21 crore

Net profit of Royal Orchid Hotels declined 41.32% to Rs 6.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 36.11% to Rs 107.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 78.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.107.2178.7723.7324.9319.7119.738.1814.606.4210.94

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