Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. standalone net profit declines 70.02% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.63% to Rs 960.68 croreNet profit of Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. declined 70.02% to Rs 26.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 89.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.63% to Rs 960.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 876.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales960.68876.32 10 OPM %3.5713.65 -PBDT36.87119.84 -69 PBT36.87119.84 -69 NP26.8589.57 -70
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