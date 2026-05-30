Royale Manor Hotels & Industries standalone net profit declines 13.81% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 5.35% to Rs 7.08 crore

Net profit of Royale Manor Hotels & Industries declined 13.81% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.35% to Rs 7.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.90% to Rs 2.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.36% to Rs 22.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.