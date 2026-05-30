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Royale Manor Hotels & Industries standalone net profit declines 13.81% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:35 AM IST
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Sales decline 5.35% to Rs 7.08 crore

Net profit of Royale Manor Hotels & Industries declined 13.81% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.35% to Rs 7.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.90% to Rs 2.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.36% to Rs 22.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales7.087.48 -5 22.4123.19 -3 OPM %28.9526.34 -15.5717.68 - PBDT2.732.79 -2 4.785.43 -12 PBT2.352.49 -6 3.324.26 -22 NP1.561.81 -14 2.393.10 -23

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:35 AM IST

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