Royale Manor Hotels & Industries standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.32% to Rs 4.95 croreNet profit of Royale Manor Hotels & Industries rose 200.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.32% to Rs 4.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4.954.33 14 OPM %2.630.69 -PBDT0.390.32 22 PBT0.030.01 200 NP0.030.01 200
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