Royale Manor Hotels & Industries standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.32% to Rs 4.95 crore

Net profit of Royale Manor Hotels & Industries rose 200.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.32% to Rs 4.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.4.954.332.630.690.390.320.030.010.030.01

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