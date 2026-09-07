RPEL to set up 3.5 lakh MTPA silica ramming mass manufacturing facility in Odisha

In joint venture with TRL Krosaki Refractories

Raghav Productivity Enhancers (RPEL) announced a strategic joint venture with TRL Krosaki Refractories (TRL Krosaki) to establish a 350,000 metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) silica ramming mass manufacturing facility in Odisha, with an initial investment of approximately Rs 100 crore.

The partnership marks a significant step in RPEL's strategy to build a multi-location manufacturing platform, strengthen its presence in East India and create a more efficient supply network closer to key consumption centers.

The JV brings together RPEL's patented manufacturing technology, established market presence and R&D capabilities with TRL Krosaki's regional strength, quartzite resources in Odisha and global refractory expertise, backed by Krosaki Harima Corporation, Japan, and Nippon Steel Corporation, Japan.