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RPG Life Sciences consolidated net profit declines 74.52% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 23.62% to Rs 176.89 crore

Net profit of RPG Life Sciences declined 74.52% to Rs 29.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 117.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.62% to Rs 176.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 143.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 37.15% to Rs 115.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 183.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.28% to Rs 707.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 653.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales176.89143.09 24 707.52653.43 8 OPM %18.5617.81 -20.7924.43 - PBDT44.8430.37 48 171.78171.71 0 PBT39.1025.00 56 150.30150.28 0 NP29.90117.35 -75 115.17183.24 -37

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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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