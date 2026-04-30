RPG Life Sciences consolidated net profit declines 74.52% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.62% to Rs 176.89 crore

Net profit of RPG Life Sciences declined 74.52% to Rs 29.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 117.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.62% to Rs 176.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 143.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 37.15% to Rs 115.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 183.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.28% to Rs 707.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 653.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.