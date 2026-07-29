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RPG Life Sciences consolidated net profit rises 17.00% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 15.85% to Rs 195.69 crore

Net profit of RPG Life Sciences rose 17.00% to Rs 30.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 26.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.85% to Rs 195.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 168.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales195.69168.92 16 OPM %22.1221.00 -PBDT47.3640.57 17 PBT41.4635.43 17 NP30.7626.29 17

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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