RPG Life Sciences rises on deal to acquire API business of Raghava Life Sciences

RPG Life Sciences added 1.29% to Rs 2606 after the company said that its subsidiary RPG Active Pharma would acquire the API and intermediates business of Raghava Life Sciences for Rs 135 crore.

In a regulatory filing made post market hours yesterday, the company said that RPG Active Pharma has entered into a business transfer agreement to acquire the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and intermediates business undertaking of Raghava Life Sciences.

The said acquisition is being done on a going-concern basis through a slump sale for a total cash consideration of up to Rs 135 crore. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

RPG Active Pharma, a wholly owned subsidiary of RPG Life Sciences, has been established to build a focusedAPI business with capabilities across research-led product development. manufacturing and business development. The company is pursuing strategic opportunities to build a diversified API organization serving domestic and international customers. Raghava operates a modem API manufacturing facility near Hyderabad, spread across approximately 9 acres, with around 300 KL of installed capacity and a dedicated R&D set-up. The facility is WHO-GMP and EU-GMP approved with significant investment towards capacity expansion in recent years. Its established regulatory approvals, meaningful installed capacity and chemistry capabilities provide RPGAP with a high-quality manufacturing presence.

The business has developed a portfolio of high-growth APls, comprising 22 commercialized products and 7 development-stage assets across diabetes, cardiovascular, CNS and other therapeutic segments. The portfolio includes commercially attractive molecules and is supported by multiple international regulatory credentials including CEP, EU Written Confirmation and KDMF approvals. This broad basket of commercialized and pipeline APls gives RPGAP access to therapy areas benefiting from strong market tailwinds. Following the recent acquisition of Actis Generics, this transaction broadens RPGAP's manufacturing base, product portfolio, regulatory capabilities and customer access across geographies. The consolidated organization is intended to strengthen RPGAP's participation in the growing API market through greater scale, synergies, deeper integration and focused commercial execution.

Ashok Nair, managing director, RPG Life Sciences, said: "This acquisition marks an important addition to the RPG Active Pharma Limited consolidated organization. It brings together a high-quality manufacturing asset, a broad portfolio of commercialized APIs, established regulatory credentials and strong customer relationships. Following Actis, it further strengthens the scale and capabilities of RPGAP and advances our strategy of building an integrated and competitive scaled API business." RPG Life Sciences is an integrated research-based pharmaceutical company operating in the domestic and international markets in the branded formulations, global generics and synthetic APIs space. The company had reported 17% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 30.76 crore on a 15.85% increase in revenue to Rs 195.69 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.