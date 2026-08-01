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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RPP Infra Projects consolidated net profit declines 74.45% in the June 2026 quarter

RPP Infra Projects consolidated net profit declines 74.45% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 01 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
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Sales rise 0.04% to Rs 347.09 crore

Net profit of RPP Infra Projects declined 74.45% to Rs 2.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 0.04% to Rs 347.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 346.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales347.09346.96 0 OPM %1.775.51 -PBDT5.0016.65 -70 PBT3.6014.81 -76 NP2.7710.84 -74

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First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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