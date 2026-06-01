RPP Infra Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.13 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 30.57% to Rs 451.62 crore

Net loss of RPP Infra Projects reported to Rs 13.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 11.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.57% to Rs 451.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 345.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 88.59% to Rs 7.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 65.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.87% to Rs 1495.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1439.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.