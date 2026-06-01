Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RPP Infra Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.13 crore in the March 2026 quarter

RPP Infra Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.13 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:11 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 30.57% to Rs 451.62 crore

Net loss of RPP Infra Projects reported to Rs 13.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 11.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.57% to Rs 451.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 345.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 88.59% to Rs 7.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 65.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.87% to Rs 1495.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1439.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales451.62345.88 31 1495.101439.43 4 OPM %-6.243.68 -1.016.34 - PBDT-19.8510.49 PL 21.6995.37 -77 PBT-21.998.38 PL 13.5485.79 -84 NP-13.1311.67 PL 7.4565.29 -89

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Zee Media Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 26.53 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Acme Resources reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.35 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Kanchi Karpooram reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.71 crore in the March 2026 quarter

MSTC consolidated net profit rises 2.26% in the March 2026 quarter

Gufic BioSciences consolidated net profit rises 183.68% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story