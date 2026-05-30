Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RPP Infra Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 16.45 crore in the March 2026 quarter

RPP Infra Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 16.45 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 5:34 PM IST
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Sales rise 28.80% to Rs 445.49 crore

Net loss of RPP Infra Projects reported to Rs 16.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 12.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.80% to Rs 445.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 345.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 88.10% to Rs 7.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 65.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.30% to Rs 1478.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1431.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales445.49345.88 29 1478.771431.55 3 OPM %-6.653.68 -0.986.39 - PBDT-20.8011.38 PL 21.6195.55 -77 PBT-22.949.27 PL 13.4685.97 -84 NP-16.4512.56 PL 7.7965.47 -88

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 5:34 PM IST

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