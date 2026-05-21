Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RPSG Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 57.50 crore in the March 2026 quarter

RPSG Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 57.50 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 4:32 PM IST
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Sales rise 15.18% to Rs 2927.03 crore

Net Loss of RPSG Ventures reported to Rs 57.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 13.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.18% to Rs 2927.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2541.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 137.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 49.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.85% to Rs 11323.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9608.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2927.032541.26 15 11323.109608.35 18 OPM %12.5513.17 -14.1814.29 - PBDT189.20201.04 -6 863.74735.42 17 PBT59.5998.14 -39 376.79365.43 3 NP-57.50-13.11 -339 -137.98-49.04 -181

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

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