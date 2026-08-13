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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RRIL consolidated net profit rises 21.38% in the June 2026 quarter

RRIL consolidated net profit rises 21.38% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:25 AM IST
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Sales rise 22.98% to Rs 29.49 crore

Net profit of RRIL rose 21.38% to Rs 1.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.98% to Rs 29.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales29.4923.98 23 OPM %7.058.72 -PBDT2.752.40 15 PBT2.332.14 9 NP1.761.45 21

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:25 AM IST

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