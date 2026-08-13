RRIL consolidated net profit rises 21.38% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.98% to Rs 29.49 crore

Net profit of RRIL rose 21.38% to Rs 1.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.98% to Rs 29.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.29.4923.987.058.722.752.402.332.141.761.45

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