RRIL consolidated net profit rises 46.27% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 10.19% to Rs 27.40 crore

Net profit of RRIL rose 46.27% to Rs 2.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 10.19% to Rs 27.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.57% to Rs 8.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.11% to Rs 122.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 112.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.