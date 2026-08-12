RSD Finance consolidated net profit declines 4.13% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.18% to Rs 11.72 crore

Net profit of RSD Finance declined 4.13% to Rs 6.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.18% to Rs 11.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.11.7211.4753.6757.898.839.648.479.316.036.29

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