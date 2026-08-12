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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RSD Finance consolidated net profit declines 4.13% in the June 2026 quarter

RSD Finance consolidated net profit declines 4.13% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:29 AM IST
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Sales rise 2.18% to Rs 11.72 crore

Net profit of RSD Finance declined 4.13% to Rs 6.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.18% to Rs 11.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales11.7211.47 2 OPM %53.6757.89 -PBDT8.839.64 -8 PBT8.479.31 -9 NP6.036.29 -4

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:29 AM IST

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