RSD Finance consolidated net profit rises 330.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.40% to Rs 30.67 croreNet profit of RSD Finance rose 330.97% to Rs 4.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 30.40% to Rs 30.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 26.35% to Rs 14.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.69% to Rs 103.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 92.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News