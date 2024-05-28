RSD Finance consolidated net profit rises 330.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.40% to Rs 30.67 crore

Net profit of RSD Finance rose 330.97% to Rs 4.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 30.40% to Rs 30.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.35% to Rs 14.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.69% to Rs 103.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 92.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

