RSWM consolidated net profit rises 134.77% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 0.78% to Rs 1161.24 crore

Net profit of RSWM rose 134.77% to Rs 19.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 0.78% to Rs 1161.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1170.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1161.241170.317.766.2266.4349.6927.3111.0319.658.37

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