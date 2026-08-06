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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RSWM consolidated net profit rises 134.77% in the June 2026 quarter

RSWM consolidated net profit rises 134.77% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales decline 0.78% to Rs 1161.24 crore

Net profit of RSWM rose 134.77% to Rs 19.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 0.78% to Rs 1161.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1170.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1161.241170.31 -1 OPM %7.766.22 -PBDT66.4349.69 34 PBT27.3111.03 148 NP19.658.37 135

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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