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RTCL consolidated net profit declines 61.29% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:39 AM IST
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Reported sales nil

Net profit of RTCL declined 61.29% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 and during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 81.44% to Rs 1.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 1.05 crore in the year ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2025.

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:39 AM IST

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