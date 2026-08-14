RTS Power Corporation consolidated net profit rises 29.41% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 12.96% to Rs 31.04 crore

Net profit of RTS Power Corporation rose 29.41% to Rs 1.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 12.96% to Rs 31.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 35.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.31.0435.663.743.953.072.942.252.061.981.53

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