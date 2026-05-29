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RTS Power Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.87 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:13 AM IST
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Sales decline 18.23% to Rs 48.68 crore

Net Loss of RTS Power Corporation reported to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 18.23% to Rs 48.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 59.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 36.75% to Rs 2.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 20.13% to Rs 160.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 201.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales48.6859.53 -18 160.66201.15 -20 OPM %2.050.32 -4.513.74 - PBDT-1.17-1.37 15 6.736.81 -1 PBT-2.04-2.09 2 3.233.33 -3 NP-1.87-1.38 -36 2.223.51 -37

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

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