Rubfila International consolidated net profit declines 13.30% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 7.89% to Rs 133.49 croreNet profit of Rubfila International declined 13.30% to Rs 5.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 7.89% to Rs 133.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 144.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales133.49144.93 -8 OPM %6.986.80 -PBDT10.7311.62 -8 PBT7.848.93 -12 NP5.806.69 -13
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