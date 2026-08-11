Rubfila International consolidated net profit declines 13.30% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 7.89% to Rs 133.49 crore

Net profit of Rubfila International declined 13.30% to Rs 5.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 7.89% to Rs 133.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 144.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.133.49144.936.986.8010.7311.627.848.935.806.69

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