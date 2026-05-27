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Rubfila International consolidated net profit declines 22.74% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
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Sales rise 8.90% to Rs 160.60 crore

Net profit of Rubfila International declined 22.74% to Rs 6.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.90% to Rs 160.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 147.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.61% to Rs 26.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.46% to Rs 602.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 550.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales160.60147.47 9 602.50550.41 9 OPM %6.878.53 -6.718.12 - PBDT13.0714.04 -7 48.1950.73 -5 PBT10.2311.29 -9 37.1339.76 -7 NP6.428.31 -23 26.6129.44 -10

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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