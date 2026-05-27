Rubfila International consolidated net profit declines 22.74% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.90% to Rs 160.60 crore

Net profit of Rubfila International declined 22.74% to Rs 6.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.90% to Rs 160.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 147.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.61% to Rs 26.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.46% to Rs 602.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 550.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.