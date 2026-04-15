For a purchase consideration of Rs 175.92 cr

Rubicon Research announced the acquisition of an 85% equity ownership in Arinna Lifesciences (Arinna) from its current shareholders. With a portfolio of over 60 brands in chronic therapies, Arinna is one of the few domestic formulations companies principally focused on drugs treating conditions of the central nervous system (CNS) with more than 4,000 prescribers backed by an established distribution network of distributors, stockists and retail pharmacies in India.

This acquisition furthers Rubicon's strategy of leveraging its IP and chronic products portfolio to unlock growth in key markets, particularly in the CNS therapeutic category which has always been a core focus area for Rubicon.