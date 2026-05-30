Rubicon Research consolidated net profit rises 111.83% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 43.49% to Rs 513.92 crore

Net profit of Rubicon Research rose 111.83% to Rs 76.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 36.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 43.49% to Rs 513.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 358.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 83.64% to Rs 246.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 134.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 36.57% to Rs 1753.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1284.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.