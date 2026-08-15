Rubicon Research consolidated net profit rises 95.80% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 51.59% to Rs 534.34 croreNet profit of Rubicon Research rose 95.80% to Rs 84.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 43.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 51.59% to Rs 534.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 352.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales534.34352.49 52 OPM %24.1622.44 -PBDT125.5169.13 82 PBT110.3759.56 85 NP84.7843.30 96
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