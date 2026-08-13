Ruby Mills standalone net profit declines 1.99% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 31.49% to Rs 91.48 croreNet profit of Ruby Mills declined 1.99% to Rs 11.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 31.49% to Rs 91.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 69.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales91.4869.57 31 OPM %27.9015.70 -PBDT29.2119.00 54 PBT16.3216.31 0 NP11.8212.06 -2
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