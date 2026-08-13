Ruby Mills standalone net profit declines 1.99% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 31.49% to Rs 91.48 crore

Net profit of Ruby Mills declined 1.99% to Rs 11.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 31.49% to Rs 91.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 69.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.91.4869.5727.9015.7029.2119.0016.3216.3111.8212.06

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