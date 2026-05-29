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Ruby Mills standalone net profit declines 30.86% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 5:52 PM IST
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Sales rise 51.28% to Rs 123.38 crore

Net profit of Ruby Mills declined 30.86% to Rs 11.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 51.28% to Rs 123.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 81.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.00% to Rs 43.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 42.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 46.16% to Rs 358.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 245.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales123.3881.56 51 358.60245.34 46 OPM %27.6017.01 -21.0218.50 - PBDT26.6823.82 12 77.5265.08 19 PBT12.5821.13 -40 53.0453.76 -1 NP11.0716.01 -31 43.5842.31 3

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

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