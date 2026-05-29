Ruby Mills standalone net profit declines 30.86% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 51.28% to Rs 123.38 crore

Net profit of Ruby Mills declined 30.86% to Rs 11.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 51.28% to Rs 123.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 81.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.00% to Rs 43.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 42.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 46.16% to Rs 358.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 245.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.