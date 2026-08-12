Ruchi Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 46.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.84% to Rs 17.66 croreNet profit of Ruchi Infrastructure declined 46.50% to Rs 4.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.84% to Rs 17.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales17.6616.53 7 OPM %54.8746.40 -PBDT9.7013.38 -28 PBT5.459.16 -41 NP4.598.58 -47
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content