Ruchi Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 46.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.84% to Rs 17.66 crore

Net profit of Ruchi Infrastructure declined 46.50% to Rs 4.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.84% to Rs 17.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.17.6616.5354.8746.409.7013.385.459.164.598.58

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