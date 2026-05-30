Ruchi Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 51.04% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.78% to Rs 14.92 crore

Net profit of Ruchi Infrastructure declined 51.04% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.78% to Rs 14.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 495.24% to Rs 10.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.83% to Rs 61.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 58.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.