Ruchi Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.75 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 22.25% to Rs 16.98 crore

Net Loss of Ruchi Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.25% to Rs 16.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 1011.90% to Rs 14.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.73% to Rs 63.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 64.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales16.9813.89 22 63.8464.31 -1 OPM %19.3823.04 -32.9138.05 - PBDT2.631.70 55 22.0918.43 20 PBT-1.22-2.54 52 7.332.80 162 NP-0.75-2.14 65 14.011.26 1012

First Published: May 22 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

