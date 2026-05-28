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Ruchira Papers standalone net profit declines 48.21% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 5:58 PM IST
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Sales rise 12.57% to Rs 182.01 crore

Net profit of Ruchira Papers declined 48.21% to Rs 9.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.57% to Rs 182.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 161.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 34.44% to Rs 44.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 67.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.58% to Rs 648.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 659.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales182.01161.68 13 648.80659.23 -2 OPM %10.9116.40 -12.4616.25 - PBDT18.2027.53 -34 77.32107.47 -28 PBT12.9123.25 -44 59.5490.42 -34 NP9.5318.40 -48 44.1467.33 -34

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 5:58 PM IST

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