Ruchira Papers standalone net profit declines 63.84% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.79% to Rs 174.92 croreNet profit of Ruchira Papers declined 63.84% to Rs 6.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.79% to Rs 174.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 168.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales174.92168.53 4 OPM %8.6116.28 -PBDT13.4626.80 -50 PBT8.2122.68 -64 NP6.1416.98 -64
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