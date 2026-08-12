Ruchira Papers standalone net profit declines 63.84% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.79% to Rs 174.92 crore

Net profit of Ruchira Papers declined 63.84% to Rs 6.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.79% to Rs 174.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 168.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.174.92168.538.6116.2813.4626.808.2122.686.1416.98

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