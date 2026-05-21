Rudra Global Infra Products consolidated net profit declines 4.59% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.61% to Rs 178.26 crore

Net profit of Rudra Global Infra Products declined 4.59% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.61% to Rs 178.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 167.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.70% to Rs 13.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.06% to Rs 622.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 560.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.